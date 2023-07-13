Concord Wealth Partners Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

