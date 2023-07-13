Concord Wealth Partners Sells 150 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.