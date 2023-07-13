Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,242 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2,760.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CME Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 440.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.31.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

