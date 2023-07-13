State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $148.20 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $148,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

