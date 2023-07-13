Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.09.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

