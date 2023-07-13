Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $277.62 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

