Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

