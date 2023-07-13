Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 176,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,736,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $406.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.37 and its 200 day moving average is $360.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $409.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.