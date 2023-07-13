Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $280,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

NYSE MET opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

