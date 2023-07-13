MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 176,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $406.56 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $409.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.37 and a 200-day moving average of $360.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

