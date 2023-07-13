BNP Paribas Downgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Neutral

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,413,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

