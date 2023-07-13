First National Trust Co Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

