Caprock Group LLC Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $453.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.98 and a 200-day moving average of $462.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

