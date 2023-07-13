First National Trust Co Has $12.97 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.