Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,327 shares of company stock valued at $110,360,595. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $172.03 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.



