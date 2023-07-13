Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $39,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $164,212.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,214.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $164,212.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $5,426,250. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $317.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.44 and a 200 day moving average of $271.21. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $327.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.