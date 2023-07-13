The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

