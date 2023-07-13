First National Trust Co Purchases 3,079 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBA opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

