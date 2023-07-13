American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.65.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.