Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $190.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.70 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

