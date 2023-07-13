PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 167600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

PACCAR Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

