The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

