PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

Insider Activity

PACCAR Stock Performance

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $87.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

