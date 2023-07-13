The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

PG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $350.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

