First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

