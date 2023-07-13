The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 4.7 %

CI stock opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.54 and a 200-day moving average of $278.49.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

