First National Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $99.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

