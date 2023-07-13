Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $140.85 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

