State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.95 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

