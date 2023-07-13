Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.