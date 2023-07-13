Caprock Group LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $288,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.