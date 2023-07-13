First National Trust Co Purchases 2,033 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

MDLZ opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.