Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Vaxcyte worth $53,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Vaxcyte by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.7 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCVX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

