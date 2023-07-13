Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 575 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $374.60 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.85 and its 200 day moving average is $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

