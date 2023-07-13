Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,017,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $453.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

