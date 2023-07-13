479 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

