Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

