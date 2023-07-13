Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

