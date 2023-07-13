Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

