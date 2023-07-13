RFP Financial Group LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,968 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

