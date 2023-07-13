Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

