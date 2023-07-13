Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

