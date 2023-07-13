Arlington Partners LLC Has $838,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.09. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

