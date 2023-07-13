Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

MNST opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.