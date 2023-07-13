Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

MRK opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

