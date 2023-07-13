Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 50,476 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 47.7% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 880,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.