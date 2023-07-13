AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

