Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.73.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

