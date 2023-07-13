Safeguard Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.