Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

